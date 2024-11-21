Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembrance of Service Parade

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Service members from various coalition armed forces stand in formation during a Service of Remembrance Parade within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2024. During the parade, service members laid wreaths for their respective nations upon a memorial to pay respects to those who have fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8769903
    VIRIN: 241111-F-LY429-1030
    Resolution: 3130x1761
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembrance of Service Parade [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Remembrance
    honor
    Veterans Day
    coalition
    AFCENT

