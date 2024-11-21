51st FW celebrate Osan Air Power Days 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 51st Fighter Wing hosts Osan Air Power Days 2025, the first air show in six years at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 10-11, 2025. The event theme “Respect the Past, Forge the Future” pays homage to the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the 25th Fighter Squadron and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron while celebrating the strength and longevity of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force graphic created by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd) (The logo was created by an outside source)