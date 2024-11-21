Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group One [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group One

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2024) - Spray kicks up from the fantail of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) while performing a full-power run, taking the ship to its top speed, Nov. 21, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 19:59
    Photo ID: 8769556
    VIRIN: 241121-N-BT947-1215
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group One [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Princeton Runs at Full Power
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group One
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group One

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    PRINCETON
    CSG-1
    full power run
    Carl Vinson Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download