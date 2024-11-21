USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group One

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2024) - Spray kicks up from the fantail of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) while performing a full-power run, taking the ship to its top speed, Nov. 21, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)