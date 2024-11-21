USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group One

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2024) - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conducts a full-power run, taking the ship to its top speed, Nov. 21, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8769554
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-BT947-1050
|Resolution:
|2800x3500
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
