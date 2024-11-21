PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2024) - Lt. j.g. Taylor Bennett, a conning officer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), reports to the central control station during a full-power run, Nov. 21, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8769545
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-BT947-1005
|Resolution:
|2500x1406
|Size:
|452.86 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Princeton Runs at Full Power [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.