USS Princeton Runs at Full Power

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2024) - Lt. j.g. Taylor Bennett, a conning officer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), reports to the central control station during a full-power run, Nov. 21, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)