    Engineering Training Team Drill Aboard the USS Cole [Image 6 of 7]

    Engineering Training Team Drill Aboard the USS Cole

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241119-N-AY869-1032 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 19, 2024) A U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) verifies the baring temperature of the main reduction gear during an engineering training team drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    This work, Engineering Training Team Drill Aboard the USS Cole [Image 7 of 7], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    USS COLE
    DDG67
    CENTCOMPA

