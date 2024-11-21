Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Repair Operations at North Fork Water Treatment Facilities [Image 1 of 5]

    BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Jenna Converse 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Black Mountain, N.C. (November 23, 2024) - FEMA, USACE, and the EPA worked alongside the City of Asheville to restore the city’s water service after repairs and water treatment at the North Fork Reservoir after Tropical Storm Helene caused severe damage to the facility.

    This work, Repair Operations at North Fork Water Treatment Facilities [Image 5 of 5], by Jenna Converse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24

