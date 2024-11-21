Electronics Technician Maintenance Aboard the USS Cole

241115-N-AY869-1090 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 15, 2024) A U.S. Navy Electronics Technician secures a case after performing maintenance on a circuit board aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 09:04
|Photo ID:
|8769392
|VIRIN:
|241115-N-AY869-1090
|Resolution:
|5681x3787
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
