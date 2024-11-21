NWS Yorktown Sailors volunteer at York High School during annual NJROTC event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (November 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to various departments onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown pose for a group photo after volunteering as inspectors during the York High School NJROTC Area Military Inspection (AMI). An AMI inspection is conducted annually, and NJROTC units across the country complete this semi-formal inspection. This particular inspection included a visit from the NJROTC area manager, an impressive drill team demonstration, a pass and review and individual inspections conducted by Sailors from the installation as part of the unique community relations event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).