NWS Yorktown Sailors volunteer at York High School during annual NJROTC event

YORKTOWN, Va. (November 21, 2024) High school students from the York High School’s NJROTC corps participate in various drill and ceremony exercises as part of their annual Area Military Inspection (AMI). Sailors assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown participated as volunteer inspectors. An AMI inspection is conducted annually, and NJROTC units across the country complete this semi-formal inspection. This particular inspection included a visit from the NJROTC area manager, an impressive drill team demonstration, a pass and review and individual inspections conducted by Sailors from the installation as part of the unique community relations event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).