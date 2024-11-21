NWS Yorktown Sailors volunteer at York High School during annual NJROTC event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (November 21, 2024) Master-at-Arms Second Class Michael Zotoo, assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Security Department, inspects a NJROTC cadet from York High School NJROTC as part of their annual Area Military Inspection (AMI). Zotoo was part of a contingent of Sailors from various departments at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown that volunteered to participate in this AMI inspection. An AMI inspection is conducted annually, and NJROTC units across the country complete this semi-formal inspection. This particular inspection included a visit from the NJROTC area manager, an impressive drill team demonstration, a pass and review and individual inspections conducted by Sailors from the installation as part of the unique community relations event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).