Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM 165 departs Boxer [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMM 165 departs Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), departs the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 22, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 15:33
    Photo ID: 8769192
    VIRIN: 241122-N-CM165-2489
    Resolution: 5725x3817
    Size: 1010.29 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM 165 departs Boxer [Image 13 of 13], by SN Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC 23 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer
    VMM 165 departs Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Take-off
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    Flight deck
    Helicopter
    VMM 165

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download