VMM 165 departs Boxer

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), show their chains to the pilot of a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper, assigned to the “Hangman” detachment of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 22, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)