    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Sailors set the first watch during the USS Beloit (LCS 29) commissioning ceremony in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 23, 2024. The USS Beloit is the first Navy warship to honor the city of Beloit, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    This work, USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Milwaukee, commissioning ceremony, US Navy, USS Beloit, LCS 29, LCSRONTWO

