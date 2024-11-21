USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors set the first watch during the USS Beloit (LCS 29) commissioning ceremony in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 23, 2024. The USS Beloit is the first Navy warship to honor the city of Beloit, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado)