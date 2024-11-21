Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Sailors of the USS Beloit (LCS 29) man the ship and bring it to life during its commissioning ceremony in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 14:20
    Photo ID: 8769158
    VIRIN: 241123-D-DB155-1003
    Resolution: 1800x1013
    Size: 993.28 KB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USS Beloit
    #Milwaukee #commissioning #EJ Hersom #US Navy

