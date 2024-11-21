Sailors of the USS Beloit (LCS 29) stand in formation during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)
|11.23.2024
|11.23.2024 14:20
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
This work, USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.