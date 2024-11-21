USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

Soldiers from the 120th Field Artillery of the Wisconsin Army National Guard fire a salute during the commissioning ceremony for the USS Beloit (LCS 29) in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)
