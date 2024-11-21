Members of the official party watch as the sailors of the USS Beloit (LCS 29) bring the ship to life during its commissioning ceremony in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8769151
|VIRIN:
|241123-D-DB155-1010
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.