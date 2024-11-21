Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Arrives Home From Deployment

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Arrives Home From Deployment

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A formation of U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to land aboard Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 22. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 14:04
    Photo ID: 8769146
    VIRIN: 241122-M-PO838-1011
    Resolution: 3673x2757
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Arrives Home From Deployment [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Marines
    Deployment
    usmcnews

