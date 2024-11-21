VMM-165 (Rein.) Arrives Home From Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dyllan Manning, an avionics technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a group photo with his wife and daughters aboard Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)