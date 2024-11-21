U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dyllan Manning, an avionics technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a group photo with his wife and daughters aboard Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8769145
|VIRIN:
|241122-M-HY848-1131
|Resolution:
|7196x4800
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Arrives Home From Deployment [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Boxer and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit return home after Indo-Pacific deployment
No keywords found.