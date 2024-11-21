VMM-165 (Rein.) Arrives Home From Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families of U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embrace their loved ones aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU, embarked aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), returned to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)