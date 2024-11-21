Marne Week 2024: Marne Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, noncommissioned, and officers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, alongside their loved ones, attend the annual Marne Ball in Savannah, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2024 . The culmination of Marne Week is the annual Marne Ball, a formal event that blends military tradition with celebration. Soldiers and their families don their dress uniforms and finest attire to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and camaraderie. The ball serves as a fitting conclusion to a week that celebrates both the professional excellence and personal connections that define the 3ID. (photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)