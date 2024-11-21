Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024: Marne Ball [Image 5 of 15]

    Marne Week 2024: Marne Ball

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers, noncommissioned, and officers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, alongside their loved ones, attend the annual Marne Ball in Savannah, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2024 . The culmination of Marne Week is the annual Marne Ball, a formal event that blends military tradition with celebration. Soldiers and their families don their dress uniforms and finest attire to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and camaraderie. The ball serves as a fitting conclusion to a week that celebrates both the professional excellence and personal connections that define the 3ID. (photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)

