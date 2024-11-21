Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the maintenance section, 34th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, pose for a team group photo for the unit history report in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 08:00
    Photo ID: 8769031
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-DY230-1007
    Resolution: 4491x2994
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Section Photo, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

