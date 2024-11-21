U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing pose with U.S. mayors during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area or responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The delegation learned about the 379 AEWs role in the broader U.S. military strategy for the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)