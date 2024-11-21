U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing pose with U.S. mayors during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area or responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The delegation learned about the 379 AEWs role in the broader U.S. military strategy for the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 03:52
|Photo ID:
|8768978
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-YH673-1171
|Resolution:
|7540x5027
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.