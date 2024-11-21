U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andre Dickens, mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, poses with a U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area or responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The delegation learned about the 379 AEWs role in the broader U.S. military strategy for the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)