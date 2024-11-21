U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing listen to Daniel Rickenmann, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. During their visit, the delegation interacted with Airmen to learn about life on base and relationships within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)