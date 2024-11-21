Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing listen to Daniel Rickenmann, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. During their visit, the delegation interacted with Airmen to learn about life on base and relationships within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 03:52
    Photo ID: 8768975
    VIRIN: 241120-F-YH673-1121
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Mayors
    Atlanta Mayor
    Fresno Mayor
    Columbia Mayor

