U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing listen to Daniel Rickenmann, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. During their visit, the delegation interacted with Airmen to learn about life on base and relationships within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 03:52
|Photo ID:
|8768975
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-YH673-1121
|Resolution:
|5441x3627
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.