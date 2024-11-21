Jerry Dyer, mayor of Fresno, California, listens to Airmen during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. The delegation gained an understanding of the operations going on within the 379 AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 03:52
|Photo ID:
|8768974
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-YH673-1096
|Resolution:
|6209x4139
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.