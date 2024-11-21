U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, briefs U.S. mayors during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. During their visit, the delegation received a mission brief, a tour of the base and attended a lunch with 379th AEW Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo)