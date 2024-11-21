U.S. mayors visit deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, greets Andre Dickens, mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, during a delegation visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. During their visit, the delegation received a mission brief, a tour of the base and attended a lunch with 379th AEW Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo)