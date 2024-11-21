Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln pulls into Malaysia

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241123-N-CH260-1044 KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA (Nov. 23, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) prepares to pull into Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 00:44
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Abraham Lincoln pulls into Malaysia, by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

