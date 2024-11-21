Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown Sailors volunteer at York High School during annual NJROTC event [Image 4 of 8]

    NWS Yorktown Sailors volunteer at York High School during annual NJROTC event

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (November 21, 2024) Navy Career Counselor Chief Thelma King, Command Career Counselor assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, inspects a NJROTC cadet from York High School NJROTC as part of their annual Area Military Inspection (AMI). Chief King was one of several Sailors from various departments at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown that volunteered to participate in this AMI inspection. An AMI inspection is conducted annually, and NJROTC units across the country complete this semi-formal inspection. This particular inspection included a visit from the NJROTC area manager, an impressive drill team demonstration, a pass and review and individual inspections conducted by Sailors from the installation as part of the unique community relations event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 23:00
    Photo ID: 8768877
    VIRIN: 241121-N-TG517-3863
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NWS Yorktown Sailors volunteer at York High School during annual NJROTC event [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps
    Community Relations Event

