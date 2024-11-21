VADM Blake Converse Speaks to UH Students About NUPOC Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, poses for a photo with University of Hawaii at Manoa students and Sailors from the U.S. Navy’s Officer Recruiting Station, Nov. 22, 2024. Converse visited the school to speak about the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)