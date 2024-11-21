Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 2 of 2]

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Army soldiers with 120th Field Artillery, Wisconsin Army National Guard, fire blanks from the M119A3 Howitzers during a practice for the USS Beloit (LCS 29) commissioning ceremony in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 22, 2024. The ship will be commissioned Nov. 23. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 19:33
    Photo ID: 8768705
    VIRIN: 241122-M-VM063-2067
    Resolution: 7678x5119
    Size: 24.46 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Milwaukee, commissioning ceremony, US Navy, USS Beloit, LCS 29, LCSRONTWO

