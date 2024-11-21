USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers with 120th Field Artillery, Wisconsin Army National Guard, fire blanks from the M119A3 Howitzers during a practice for the USS Beloit (LCS 29) commissioning ceremony in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 22, 2024. The ship will be commissioned Nov. 23. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado)