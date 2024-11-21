Members of the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note perform during a jazz concert at Miami Senior High School in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 14, 2024. The ensemble delivered a dynamic performance for students and South Florida community members, emphasizing the Air Force’s commitment to community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8768519
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-GL802-1211
|Resolution:
|2726x2181
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jazz Takes Flight in South Florida! [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.