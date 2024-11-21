Jazz Takes Flight in South Florida!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note perform during a jazz concert at Miami Senior High School in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 14, 2024. The ensemble delivered a dynamic performance for students and South Florida community members, emphasizing the Air Force’s commitment to community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)