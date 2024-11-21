Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jazz Takes Flight in South Florida! [Image 1 of 5]

    Jazz Takes Flight in South Florida!

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482d Fighter Wing

    Col. Brandon M. Kelly, commander of the 482d Fighter Wing, speaks to the audience at Miami Senior High School alongside the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 14, 2024. The event highlighted the role of the Air Force Reserve and showcased the band’s musical excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8768515
    VIRIN: 241114-F-GL802-1020
    Resolution: 2967x2374
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
