Jazz Takes Flight in South Florida!

Col. Brandon M. Kelly, commander of the 482d Fighter Wing, speaks to the audience at Miami Senior High School alongside the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 14, 2024. The event highlighted the role of the Air Force Reserve and showcased the band’s musical excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)