    LeMay Center Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    LeMay Center Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Sean Ross 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U. S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Parker Wright, Commander, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education, presents the unit guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Jason Blair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 20, 2024. Blair assumed responsibility as LeMay Center’s Senior Enlisted Leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    VIRIN: 240920-F-XA169-1040
    Maxwell AFB
    Assumption of Responsibility
    Curtis E LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education

