U. S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Parker Wright, Commander, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education, presents the unit guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Jason Blair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 20, 2024. Blair assumed responsibility as LeMay Center’s Senior Enlisted Leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 16:09
|Photo ID:
|8768483
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-XA169-1040
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LeMay Center Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Sean Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.