LeMay Center Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U. S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Blair assumes responsibility as the Senior Enlisted Leader, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 20, 2024. Maj. Gen. Parker Wright, LeMay Center Commander and Air University Vice Commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)
|09.20.2024
|11.22.2024 16:09
|8768482
|240920-F-XA169-1020
|5003x6254
|1.9 MB
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|2
|0
