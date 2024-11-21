Soldiers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in Natick, Mass. exit the NBC chamber after spending about 10 minutes inside to practice using the protective equipment at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 22
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8768368
|VIRIN:
|241122-O-HX738-7918
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Time to leave [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.