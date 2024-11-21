Time to leave

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in Natick, Mass. exit the NBC chamber after spending about 10 minutes inside to practice using the protective equipment at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 22

