Marines, Soldiers conduct joint training at CBRNE chamber

Members of the CBRNE section from 25th Marine Regiment instruct Soldiers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine how to use protective equipment during their visit to the NBC chamber at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 22.
|11.22.2024
|11.22.2024 15:18
|8768366
|241122-O-HX738-2889
|5472x3648
|12.54 MB
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|3
|0
