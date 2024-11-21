Just nine seconds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Fabian Herrera, CBRN chief with the 25th Marine Regiment, Marine Force Reserves, tests whether Soldiers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine can put on and clear their protective masks in nine seconds before visiting the NBC chamber at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 22