Making sure the mask is sealed and working

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Fabian Herrera, CBRN chief with the 25th Marine Regiment, Marine Force Reserves, prepares Soldiers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine before they enter the NBC chamber at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 22.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8768361
|VIRIN:
|241122-O-HX738-3688
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
