Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making sure the mask is sealed and working [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Making sure the mask is sealed and working

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Fabian Herrera, CBRN chief with the 25th Marine Regiment, Marine Force Reserves, prepares Soldiers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine before they enter the NBC chamber at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 22.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8768361
    VIRIN: 241122-O-HX738-3688
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making sure the mask is sealed and working [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Making sure the mask is sealed and working
    Just nine seconds
    Marines, Soldiers conduct joint training at CBRNE chamber
    This is the way
    Time to leave

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Marine Regiment
    CBRNE training
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download