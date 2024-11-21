Members of the garrison staff delivered about 376 pounds of non-perishable donations to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry as part of the annual Food Drive at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 22
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 15:11
|Photo ID:
|8768352
|VIRIN:
|241122-O-HX738-2451
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helping those who help others, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.