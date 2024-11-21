Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the garrison staff delivered about 376 pounds of non-perishable donations to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry as part of the annual Food Drive at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 22

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:11
    Photo ID: 8768352
    VIRIN: 241122-O-HX738-2451
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Helping those who help others, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    U.S. Army reserve
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry

