Not just blowing smoke at NHB’s Great American Smokeout

It’s okay to butt out…to officially recognized the third Thursday of November as the annual Great American Smokeout, Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer (far right), joins Patrick W. Graves, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton tobacco cessation coordinator (second from left), Cmdr. Kevin Johnson who took first place in the command’s Turkey Trot 5K, held in conjunction with the Great American Smokeout, and GASO mascot, ‘Ciggy Butts,’ to talk about the annual awareness campaign designed to help smokers ward off future health concerns by quitting their habit. Just for the day. “Quitting is not easy,” said Patrick W. Graves, Naval Hospital Bremerton tobacco cessation coordinator. “It’s hard for someone to give up any habit entirely. But for just today, just for this one day, a smoker can start the process. We’re here to help.” (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office)