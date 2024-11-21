U.S. Army Soldiers, family, and friends participate in a Fort Eustis Turkey Trot 5K race at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Nov. 23, 2024. The 5K kicked off the first of several events throughout November to recognize the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8767858
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-DA718-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Time to Trot [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.