Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Time to Trot [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Time to Trot

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers, family, and friends participate in a Fort Eustis Turkey Trot 5K race at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Nov. 23, 2024. The 5K kicked off the first of several events throughout November to recognize the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8767858
    VIRIN: 241122-F-DA718-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time to Trot [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Turkey Trot 5K
    Time to Trot
    Time to Trot
    Time to Trot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    5K
    Trot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download