    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB

    A photo of Set’tainte, also known as Satanta or “White Bear” in the late 1800s. Satanta was a great Kiowa war chief who helped negotiate treaties between multiple Native American tribes and the U.S. government. (courtesy photo)

