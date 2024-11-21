A photo of Set’tainte, also known as Satanta or “White Bear” in the late 1800s. Satanta was a great Kiowa war chief who helped negotiate treaties between multiple Native American tribes and the U.S. government. (courtesy photo)
Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB
