Blake Pewo, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-46 production supervisor, right, and his brother, John Pewo, 97th Maintenance Group sheet metal mechanic, pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Nov. 21, 2024. Blake Pewo has been working in civil service at Altus AFB since 2001. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 10:44
|Photo ID:
|8767622
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-RN563-9257
|Resolution:
|4835x7253
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB
