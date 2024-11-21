Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Blake Pewo, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-46 production supervisor, right, and his brother, John Pewo, 97th Maintenance Group sheet metal mechanic, pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Nov. 21, 2024. Blake Pewo has been working in civil service at Altus AFB since 2001. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:44
    Photo ID: 8767622
    VIRIN: 241121-F-RN563-9257
    Resolution: 4835x7253
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB
    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB
    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo&rsquo;s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Native American Heritage Month
    97 AMW
    97 MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download