A photo of Blake Pewo, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-46 production supervisor, center, his brother, John Pewo, 97th Maintenance Group sheet metal mechanic, right, and their father, Vernon Lee Pewo Jr., in Altus Oklahoma, Oct. 30, 2021. Coming from a Native American background, Blake and his family are deeply rooted in family and cultural traditions. (courtesy photo)
Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB
