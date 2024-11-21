Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    A photo of Blake Pewo, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-46 production supervisor, center, his brother, John Pewo, 97th Maintenance Group sheet metal mechanic, right, and their father, Vernon Lee Pewo Jr., in Altus Oklahoma, Oct. 30, 2021. Coming from a Native American background, Blake and his family are deeply rooted in family and cultural traditions. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2021
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:44
    Photo ID: 8767621
    VIRIN: 241121-F-UX118-1001
    Resolution: 619x718
    Size: 103.28 KB
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB
    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB
    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo&rsquo;s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Native American Heritage Month
    97 AMW
    97 MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download